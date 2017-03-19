Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

You Mad?!: Fox News Pundit Says Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow Should Be “Killed” For Coming At President Trump

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Bob Beckel Rejoins 'The Five'

The folks at Fox News are taking pretty serious shots at Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow over some comments they made towards the Donald Trump and company recently.

Last week, Snoop Dogg came under fire for his “Lavender” video where the gangster rap legend aims a toy gun at a clownish Trump look-a-like. Trump criticized the Doggfather on Twitter, citing his “failing career” and theorizing that there would be an uproar if the same threats were made towards President Obama. Bow Wow went off the deep end when he backed up his OG by taking shots at Melania Trump. “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.”
In an episode of Fox News’ The Five, talking head Kimberly Guilfoyle, who at one time was being considered for the press secretary position in the Trump administration, boldly expressed how she’d handle Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow if it were up to her.

“Kill them?” Guilfoyle replied boldly. “Kill them.”

“I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe-Snoop got a visit from, like, the federal marshals, and let’s see how tough and gangster they are then,” she continued.

It’s interesting that Guilgoyle finds such distaste in Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow’s comments, but has no problem making death threats towards two Black celebrities live on national TV. Perhaps that why Snoop and Bow Wow fans are ripping into Guilgoyle via her Instagram comments. The onslaught of comments has become so overwhelming for the news pundit, she has temporarily disabled her comments. Bow Wow himself addressed Guilgoyle directly. “I just came for the comments,” he posted under one of her photos. “What I said was a tasteless joke. You were not joking. Kill us? Nah b-tch kill yourself.

Do you think Fox News owes Snoop and Bow Wow an apology? Sound off in the comments below.
SOURCE: FOX News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

 

bow wow , Donald Trump , Fox news , Kimberly Guilfoyle , snoop dogg

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading You Mad?!: Fox News Pundit Says Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow Should Be “Killed” For Coming At President Trump

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 21 hours ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 4 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Photos