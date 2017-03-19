You Mad?!: Fox News Pundit Says Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow Should Be “Killed” For Coming At President Trump

The folks at Fox News are taking pretty serious shots at Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow over some comments they made towards the Donald Trump and company recently.
Last week, Snoop Dogg came under fire for his “Lavender” video where the gangster rap legend aims a toy gun at a clownish Trump look-a-like. Trump criticized the Doggfather on Twitter, citing his “failing career” and theorizing that there would be an uproar if the same threats were made towards President Obama. Bow Wow went off the deep end when he backed up his OG by taking shots at Melania Trump. “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.”
In an episode of Fox News’ The Five, talking head Kimberly Guilfoyle, who at one time was being considered for the press secretary position in the Trump administration, boldly expressed how she’d handle Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow if it were up to her.
It’s interesting that Guilgoyle finds such distaste in Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow’s comments, but has no problem making death threats towards two Black celebrities live on national TV. Perhaps that why Snoop and Bow Wow fans are ripping into Guilgoyle via her Instagram comments. The onslaught of comments has become so overwhelming for the news pundit, she has temporarily disabled her comments. Bow Wow himself addressed Guilgoyle directly. “I just came for the comments,” he posted under one of her photos. “What I said was a tasteless joke. You were not joking. Kill us? Nah b-tch kill yourself.”