EXCLUSIVE: Vince Staples Advice To Aspiring Rappers: ‘Don’t Ever Rap For Nobody…It’s So Demeaning’ [VIDEO]

Before making the crowd go wild in Downtown Indy, 23 year old rapper Vince Staples stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat with B-Swift.
From start to finish, Staples provided details about his journey, how he approaches making music and he even played a lightning round of 20 questions.
Plus, he also provided some interesting insight about aspiring rappers trying to rap for other rappers to get signed. See the clip below:
Watch Vince Staples’ full interview above!
Vince Staples Stops By Hot 96.3!
