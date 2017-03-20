Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Vince Staples Advice To Aspiring Rappers: ‘Don’t Ever Rap For Nobody…It’s So Demeaning’ [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Before making the crowd go wild in Downtown Indy, 23 year old rapper Vince Staples stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat with B-Swift.

From start to finish, Staples provided details about his journey, how he approaches making music and he even played a lightning round of 20 questions.

Plus, he also provided some interesting insight about aspiring rappers trying to rap for other rappers to get signed. See the clip below:

Watch Vince Staples’ full interview above!

Vince Staples Stops By Hot 96.3!

26 photos Launch gallery

Vince Staples Stops By Hot 96.3!

Continue reading Vince Staples Stops By Hot 96.3!

Vince Staples Stops By Hot 96.3!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 4 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Photos