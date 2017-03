Stevie Wonder Is Set To Keynote ASCAP ‘I Create Music’ Expo

Stevie Wonder is set to give the keynote address at the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers’ annual ASCAP I Create Music expo in Los Angeles.

Next month, during conference he will be presented with ASCAP’s first Key of Life award. This award will recognize him for track record of 65 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Aside from his 25 Grammy’s, nine of his singles reached No. 1 on the charts.

He deserves to be recognized. Learn more about this legendary artist HERE.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Friday 7pm-9pm & Tuesday – Friday 2am-4am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: