Body Cam Footage of Officer-Involved Shooting to Be Released Today

A press conference will be held today to discuss the March 12th shooting of a police officer and its suspect.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac will reportedly be releasing the body cam footage and announce whether officers Kenneth Grubbs and William Keuper at the scene will be cleared of wrongdoing.
The officers were responding to a domestic dispute, in Walnut Hills, where suspect Damion McRae allegedly shot Grubbs. He is currently in jail and is awaiting trial.
Walnut Hills Meeting Tonight to Discuss Alternatives to Closed Kroger
Kenyon Martin Blasts Former NBA Coach about His New Book
President Obama Commutes Sentence of Local Man
Empower Me Expo 2016
Empower Me Expo 2016
1. 14694839670737Source:Radio One 1 of 11
2. 14694844561406Source:Radio One 2 of 11
3. 14694844645618Source:Radio One 3 of 11
4. 14694844703918Source:Radio One 4 of 11
5. 14694844764255Source:Radio One 5 of 11
6. 14694845554222Source:Radio One 6 of 11
7. 14694845846502Source:Radio One 7 of 11
8. 14694846243249Source:Radio One 8 of 11
9. 14694846648812Source:Radio One 9 of 11
10. 14694847145367Source:Radio One 10 of 11
11. Empower Me Expo 2016Source:Radio One 11 of 11
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @rnbcincy
JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE