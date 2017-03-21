Cincy
Body Cam Footage of Officer-Involved Shooting to Be Released Today

Written By: Chad Ashmore

Posted 3 hours ago
A press conference will be held today to discuss the March 12th shooting of a police officer and its suspect.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac will reportedly be releasing the body cam footage and announce whether officers Kenneth Grubbs and William Keuper at the scene will be cleared of wrongdoing.

The officers were responding to a domestic dispute, in Walnut Hills, where suspect Damion McRae allegedly shot Grubbs. He is currently in jail and is awaiting trial.



