WATCH: New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, Praised By LeBron James

Other athletes including Torrey Smith shouted out the guy for stopping the street brawl.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 13 hours ago
A New Jersey man who broke up a vicious fight between two African-American teens got praise from LeBron James and other athletes, reports the New York Daily News.

From New York Daily News:

When a fight broke out near the Atlantic City, N.J. Convention Center, an onlooker came over and ended the vicious and undated affair, using only words.

…As seen in a video posted by YouTuber Poodieville (another posted by Facebooker Marmar Duval has been shared 523,000 times), the mediator chastises the onlookers, who are gathered to watch and record the fight on their cellphones.

When the video later went viral, pro athletes like LeBron James, Torrey Smith and Jerry Hairston, Jr. praised the dedicated man who broke everything up.

In related news, James issued a warning to LaVar Ball — the father of UCLA freshman and college basketball rising star Lonzo Ball — to stop talking about his kids after Ball said that James’ son would have a hard time living up to their father’s legacy on FS1’s “In the Zone with Chris Broussard” podcast, reports ESPN.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsESPN

