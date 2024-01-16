100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige at 53: Redefining Fitness and Style

Mary J. Blige, known as the Queen of Hip Hop, celebrated her 53rd birthday with a beach vacation and posted sun-kissed photos on Instagram of her fit body in a leopard-print bikini.

Fans and social media users praised her as a symbol of changing fitness and style standards for women in their 40s and 50s.

Blige’s radiant and confident beachwear has started a new conversation about fitness and style.

The 53-year-old singer’s fit physique and unabashed display indicate a broader shift in societal attitudes toward aging, particularly for women.

