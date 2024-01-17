100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

‘The Color Purple’ Prepares for a Digital Release

If you didn’t get to see The Color Purple in movie theaters, don’t worry; you’ll soon be able to watch it at home. The release will have hours of special features, including interviews with the director, Blitz

Bazawule, and the film’s cast.

The Color Purple picked up several Critics Choice Awards and is expected to receive an Oscar nomination or two.

The film is now available to rent/buy and will be available on 4K UHD, DVD, and Blu-ray on March 12.