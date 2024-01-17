CLOSE
‘The Color Purple’ Prepares for a Digital Release
If you didn’t get to see The Color Purple in movie theaters, don’t worry; you’ll soon be able to watch it at home. The release will have hours of special features, including interviews with the director, Blitz
Bazawule, and the film’s cast.
The Color Purple picked up several Critics Choice Awards and is expected to receive an Oscar nomination or two.
The film is now available to rent/buy and will be available on 4K UHD, DVD, and Blu-ray on March 12.
- What is your most memorable line from The Color Purple?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Sza Enlists Justin Bieber And Woody McClain As Her Eye Candy In ‘Snooze’ Video
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
DHL Express