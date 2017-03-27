Entertainment
Watch Trey Songz Threaten To Fight A Guy In The Club

Savage Songz.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 days ago
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Trey Songz is letting it be known that he’s not the one to mess with these days.

Fresh off of calling out Nicki Minaj and August Alsina for disrespecting him, the singer lashed out at a man in the club who was heckling him throughout the night. Trigga, who was holding a drink his hand, basically told the person to come up on stage if he wanted to fight him, then dropped the mic and waited for the person to jump on stage.

He said before dropping the mic, “We right here, we right here. Y’all can move. I’m with every inch of the sh*t n**ga. You talking from over there n**ga, come on.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSHbJahlWZL/

Despite all the drama surrounding Trey as of late, the singer is currently promoting his latest project, Tremaine The Album, available for download now.

Photos