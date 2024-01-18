CLOSE
Nicki Minaj’s Favorite Whitney Song
Nicki Minaj recently appeared on the Stephen Colbert show, and shared her favorite Whitney Houston song.
During “Colbert Questionert,” she was asked which song she could listen to on repeat for eternity.
She said it’s Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
She also shared that she doesn’t like aisle seats, and shared that her favorite sandwich is a toasted hero with “Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt and pepper, oil and vinegar, jalapeños, mayonnaise, and mustard.”
- What Nicki Minaj could you listen to on repeat for eternity?
