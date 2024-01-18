Cincinnati: A Winter Weather Alert This Weekend

Cincinnati it looks like there will be a winter weather alert in affect this weekend.
Via Fox19
Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all First Alert Weather Days due to snow and then more subzero wind chills, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Saturday for areas south and east of Cincinnati where close to 3 inches of snow could fall.
Everywhere else will see 1 to 2 inches with “a general 2.5 inches of snow a safe bet,” says Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Steady, widespread snow will begin falling late Thursday night and continue through the morning commute Friday.
