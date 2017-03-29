Features
Home > Features

South Carolina Officers Allegedly Shoot Unarmed Black Man In The Back 17 Times

Another Black man killed by police...

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Shooting In Lower Manhattan Federal Building

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty


35-year-old Waltki Williams was killed by South Carolina police on the night of December 10, just after a dispute with his estranged girlfriend. Station WYFF4 said the woman had been trying (in vain) to break up with Williams for two months, before dialing 9-1-1 and telling the dispatcher that Williams “pointed a gun at her car outside a local mall and she was afraid to leave the shopping center.” Following the incident, the initial news release claimed “there was a brief struggle and then an exchange of gunfire,” according to the Daily Mail. But in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Williams’ sister Tomekia Kind, it’s alleged he was unarmed, tackled by several police officers, and shot a total of 19 times, 17 of which landed in his back.

From Daily Mail: “Williams sped off in a red SUV with police pursuing but crashed into two vehicles, hurled an unknown object out the window, then fled on foot. According to the lawsuit filed by Williams’ sister Tomekia Kind against the city of Sumter and its police force, several officers tackled Williams and stepped back before at least three of them fired two dozen shots.” The site reveals, “The race and names of the officers who played a role in the incident haven’t been made public. They were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.”

Sumter police are denying the allegations in the lawsuit, of course. Hopefully, we’ll be able to judge for ourselves soon — video footage has not yet been released but the Associated Press filed a Freedom of Information Act request on Monday for any footage of the shooting, according to the report. Head over to Daily Mail for more information and photos of Williams.

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

domestic violence , police brutality , South Carolina , Waltki Williams

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 days ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 week ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos