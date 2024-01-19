Chad Johnson: The Bengals Will Go To The Super Bowl In 2024

Chad Johnson said that the Bengals will be back in the Super Bowl in 2024.
Chad said he knows the script.
Via Fox19
Johnson was at the 53rd-annual Roger Bacon Sports Stag where he received the Tom Roebel Good Fellowship Award. Not only was the former wide receiver there for the event, but he also shared his thoughts on the Bengals.
“I know the script for the NFL next year. We’re going to the Super Bowl. What school did Joe Burrow go to? LSU. Where’s the Super Bowl next year? New Orleans. That’s it,” Johnson said.
He also gave a special message to Tee Higgins.
“Tee, I love you. Call me,” he said.
