MIKE EPPS BRINGS KANGAROO ONSTAGE Some Fans Did Not Like It

Mike Epps brought a kangaroo onstage that appeared to be in distress now many of fans are not happy.

Epps performed Friday in Detroit at the Festival of Laughs comedy tour, when a man came out with a kangaroo on a leash. Epps egged on the handler to make the kangaroo partake in the show, and grabbed the leash, holding the animal for a photo.

The handler also carried the ‘roo around as it appeared to attempt to run off the stage. Several ticket holders were infuriated, saying … “They’re trash for doing this,

The handler is Javon Stacks, who went viral last week for walking around Detroit with a kangaroo on a leash. He told MLive.com it’s part of a travelling exotic zoo, and claimed to have the proper licenses.

Source TMZ

