Nia Long Responds To ‘Empire’ And Taraji P. Henson Beef

After reporting Nia Long and Taraji P. Henson “were at war with each other” on the set of Empire, TMZ caught up with Nia and asked about the alleged beef. She denies it ever existed.
According to the gossip site, Taraji was “irate over the way Nia treated the staff,” to the point that Empire producers had to find a way to shoot their group scenes separately. TMZ’s sources claimed hair and makeup filed a formal complaint for mistreatment against Nia and also stated Nia was “habitually late” to set and threatened to sue over an “improper goodbye.”
Yesterday, Nia debunked rumors of a beef and lawsuit while trying her best to escape a parking ticket in L.A. “There’s no lawsuit. None of that is true,” she tells the TMZ photog. She also adds, “I love Taraji; she’s an amazing actress. There’s no beef with us at all.”
Check out the quick clip below, plus some photos of a very happy Nia above.
