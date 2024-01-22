100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Get Paid To Give Up Your Phone

If you’re willing to ditch your smartphone, you could be $10,000 richer.

The New York-based company Siggi’s Dairy, known for its Icelandic-style yogurt, is offering $10,000 to people who can stay away from their smartphones for an entire month as part of the Siggi’s

digital detox.

To sign up for the contest, submit a 100-500-word essay, “explaining why you need a digital detox in your life and how it will impact you in a positive way.”

Participants must be 18 years old or older and have until January 31 to apply.

Ten lucky winners will be notified via email and will also get a lockbox for their smartphones, a flip phone so you can still make calls, enough Siggi’s yogurt for three months.

Go to Hello.siggis.com/digital-detox for more information.