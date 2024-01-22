Common: Reveals He’s Dating Jennifer Hudson

CLOSE
Common Reveals He’s Dating The ‘Most Beautiful’ Person In Cheeky Interview With Jennifer Hudson
On Monday (January 22), Common will appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where he will discuss his relationship with the daytime talk show host.
A clip from the episode was shared on the show’s Instagram account on January 21, with Hudson cheekily probing Common about his romantic life.
Hudson playfully tells Common it’s “time to get down to business” as she asks who he’s dating. The 51-year-old rapper laughs nervously and says, “So, yes. And I am in a relationship that is (with) one of the most beautiful people I have ever met.”
The crowd applauds as he compliments the singer and Academy Award-winning actor, praising her intelligence, love of God, humility, and talent.
- Do you think Common has finally found “the one” in Jennifer Hudson?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Winter School Closings for Greater Cincinnati & NKY
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Sza Enlists Justin Bieber And Woody McClain As Her Eye Candy In ‘Snooze’ Video
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All