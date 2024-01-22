Common: Reveals He’s Dating Jennifer Hudson

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Common Reveals He’s Dating The ‘Most Beautiful’ Person In Cheeky Interview With Jennifer Hudson

On Monday (January 22), Common will appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where he will discuss his relationship with the daytime talk show host.

A clip from the episode was shared on the show’s Instagram account on January 21, with Hudson cheekily probing Common about his romantic life.

Hudson playfully tells Common it’s “time to get down to business” as she asks who he’s dating. The 51-year-old rapper laughs nervously and says, “So, yes. And I am in a relationship that is (with) one of the most beautiful people I have ever met.”

The crowd applauds as he compliments the singer and Academy Award-winning actor, praising her intelligence, love of God, humility, and talent.