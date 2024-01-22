Listen Live
Cincinnati: Freezing Rain On The Way Monday Night!

Published on January 22, 2024

More crazy weather is on the way in the Nati

Via Fox19

The timeline for freezing rain begins around midnight through 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Rain will move in late Monday night and temperatures will be between 31 and 34 degrees. The ground’s temperatures will be below freezing, which will cause falling rain to freeze on surfaces.

Ice accumulations will be minimal, however, sidewalks and roads will be slick if left untreated. Because this is rainfall, treatment of roads will be tricky.

