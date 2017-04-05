Features
Watch! Don Lemon Blasts Bill O’Reilly And Twitter Loved It

This is almost better than a hip hop beef.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 23 hours ago
Trevor Live: An Evening Benefiting The Trevor Project

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty


Don Lemon has the attitude of a rapper these days — doing what he wants, when he wants and clapping back at anyone that wants problems with him.

The latest victim to be dragged by OG Don is Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who accused the CNN anchor of refusing to cover allegations that former Obama official Susan Rice improperly “unmasked” Trump aides. On Tuesday, Lemon posted on Twitter to deny the claims and took a jab at his nemesis, tweeting:

The CNN host did in fact cover the allegations against Rice, and let it be known on his show Tuesday night. Watch all the shade below:

Twitter was here for all the political shade being thrown — especially since it was being sent O’Reilly’s way:

So, who won the political correspondent beef? The internet has spoken.

