TGT: Tease ‘Crazy’ New Song That Ginuwine Is Excited To Share

TGT has something very special for their fans, and Ginuwine is so excited about the release that he shared a video of him dancing to the new track.

On Sunday, Tyrese uploaded a video to Instagram that showed him participating in a FaceTime call with Tank and Ginuwine.

In the video, the three of them can be seen joyfully bopping to an unidentified song, which, unfortunately, is not audible in the video.

Tyrese said, “After the idea was fully written we called G of FaceTime and TANK said ‘If G starts dancing we got one.’ Not even 30 seconds into the song G went up!!!!!!!!!!! Hahahahahahahhaaaa.

Let’s f+*^%#g Goooooooo!!!!!!!!!! TGT back on our bulls**t……. @therealtank @ginuwine.”