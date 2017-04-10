LOL: Draymond Green Roasted Drake, Steph Curry And Kevin Durant Using Snapchat Filters

Draymond Green proved this weekend that he isn’t just talented on the court— he may have a career in comedy.

During an impromptu roast session, the NBA star was landing all the shots he took at Drake and teammates Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. The Hollywood hot guys hung out on Saturday night to celebrate the Warriors beating the Pelicans, and it was nothing but Ls given once Green started snapping on their fashion choices — all while documenting portions of it on Snapchat.

Drake couldn’t catch a break for pairing his white socks with white shoes. See below:

In true Drake fashion, he laughed it off and didn’t get too bothered about. KD and Steph Curry weren’t safe from Draymond’s wrath either. The Golden State Warriors star let his teammates have it about their “terrible jackets.”

They’re all winners in their own right, so it’s all fun and games.