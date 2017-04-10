Entertainment
Several Wounded in San Bernadino Elementary School Shooting

Written By: Nia Noelle

Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others

Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

San Bernadino Police report a suspected murder suicide today in an elementary school classroom. Several victims have been shot, authorities say.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin said the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in the city, according to the local CBS affiliate.

San Bernardino County Fire said it was on the scene and that triage and victim count was taking place.

Burguan said there was a “large police response.” He said preliminary information is that there are four victims, who are being treated.

“Suspect is possibly down as well.” he tweeted.

This is a developing story.

Breaking News , California , News , San Bernadino , school shooting

