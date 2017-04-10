Several Wounded in San Bernadino Elementary School Shooting

San Bernadino Police report a suspected murder suicide today in an elementary school classroom. Several victims have been shot, authorities say.
San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin said the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in the city, according to the local CBS affiliate.
San Bernardino County Fire said it was on the scene and that triage and victim count was taking place.
Burguan said there was a “large police response.” He said preliminary information is that there are four victims, who are being treated.
“Suspect is possibly down as well.” he tweeted.
This is a developing story.
