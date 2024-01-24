Listen Live
Mary J. Blige: Confirms That She Isn’t Single Anymore

Published on January 24, 2024

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
In a recent interview, Mary J. Blige said, “No, I am not single,” adding, “I am happily doing what I am doing.” The “Real Love” singer did not reveal her current boyfriend.
Blige reveals her relationship years after she and her ex-husband divorced in 2018. She also revealed that she is working on a new album, which she hopes to release this summer, her long-awaited
boot line, and her desire to play Nina Simone in a film.

She also discussed her music career and its impact on women in the industry. “I gave a lot, I gave so much,” she said. “I gave my life, my life story. Yeah, I gave a lot. I was a giver. I opened the
doors. What I have done since 1991 when I came in has—I mean, from generation to generation to generation, it still exists. Hip-Hop Soul is super important.”
Mary J. Blige Confirms A Signature Boot Line Is ‘Coming’
Mary J. Blige always has original projects in the works.
This time around, the Yonkers native plans to launch a line of boots, after decades of wearing thigh-high boots, both on and off stage.
She confirmed the upcoming line during a radio interview this week.

 

