Cincinnati Bengals: Coach Brian Callahan To Become Tennessee Titans’ Head Coach

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Coach Brian Callahan To Become Tennessee Titans’ Head Coach.

He was the Offensive Coordinator for the Bengals.

We want to thank him for a job well done in Cincinnati.

Coach Callahan worked closely with Joe Burrow and contributed to Joe Burrow’s success in getting to the Super Bowl.

Callahan, replacing Mike Vrabel, would become the sixth coach in Titans franchise history.

In five seasons as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator, Callahan helped establish an offense that fueled Cincinnati to two AFC North division championships and a Super Bowl appearance in 2021. The Bengals’ offense was seventh in the NFL in points per game (26.1), eighth in total yards (360.5 per game) and fifth in passing yards (265.0). The Bengals also finished fourth in the NFL in offensive DVOA in 2022.