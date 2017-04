D.L. Hughley Remembers Working with Charlie Murphy #RIP [EXCLUSIVE]

D.L. Hughley reflects on his friendship with the late comedian Charlie Murphy who died at the age of 57 after succumbing to Leukemia.

After every gig, he rushed home to be with kids. He died with gigs on the books. #Rip #mybrother #charliemurphy A post shared by The DL Hughley Show (@thedlhughleyshow) on Apr 12, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Hughley shared a heartfelt thought about the funnyman saying, “He was the best storyteller I ever heard. He rushed home to be with his family after every gig. He did comedy his way.”

Listen to the full audio above.

