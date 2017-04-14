Aaron Hernandez Gets Shocking Not Guilty Verdict for First-Degree Murder Charges

Ex NFL Baller Aaron Hernandez has already gotten life in prison but he got a ‘break’ today with a not guilty verdict on two first-degree murder charges.
According to CNN Hernandez, “faced eight counts in all, including two of murder and a charge of witness intimidation for allegedly shooting his former friend in the face in an attempt to silence him.” Even though he avoided first-degree murder charges, Hernandez was charged with illegal possession of a firearm. Hernandez was already convicted a prior murder charge in a separate case.
