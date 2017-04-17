Entertainment
Wiggin’ Out: K. Michelle Shades Kylie Jenner For Stealing Her Look

Bish stole my look, wig edition.

Posted 7 hours ago
K. Michelle is never one to bite her tongue — especially when it comes to someone trying to bite her swag.

Over the weekend , the singer was in petty mode after Kylie Jenner debuted her new hairstyle that people are calling “highlighter” hair at a Coachella party. The only problem with Kylie’s new bright green locks is that K. rocked the neon hairdo last month while partying in Atlanta. While the Internet praised Kylie’s hair, K. Michelle felt like it was time to let the world know who the real culture vulture is.

The new Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktail spokeswoman shared a side-by-side photo of her and Jenner rocking the neon hair, with the caption,“I like mine better, mine looks magical like I ride unicorns.” When someone defended Kylie in the comments, K. clapped back, “If you don’t take your fan loving of untalented people a** on.”

Despite all the shade being thrown, the beef maybe pointless either way, seeing as though Cassie  was the first to wear the “highlighter” hair trend before.

