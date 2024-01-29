Joe Burrow Scores $7.5M Home near Mt. Washington

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has secured a brand-new residence on the East side! Joey B has reportedly purchased a 7,300-square-foot, four-bedroom home near Coldstream (15 minutes to Paycor Stadium) for a whopping $7.5 million. Despite a wrist injury that cut his season short last November, Burrow invested in this 3-acre property on the Cincy’s eastern edge, with Bengals running back Joe Mixon as his neighbor.
Although interior photos are not available, the exterior shots reveal a spacious area for potential new builds and enhancements on the land. The 12-room stucco home, built in 2016, offers scenic views of the Ohio River east bend, surrounded by lush fields, trees, and a white, wooden fence. Burrow plans to add a pool house for added privacy.
Situated on a former horse ranch, the property features a pond for leisure and picturesque surroundings. Burrow’s $275 million five-year contract extension likely facilitated this purchase. In 2020, Burrow purchased his starter home— a 2,900-square-foot, two-story beauty in the Columbia Tusculum area for $835,000.
Burrow, a Heisman Trophy winner and highest paid NFL player, unfortunately, won’t see the playoffs after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, concluding their season. Despite this, Burrow’s commitment to Southern Ohio is evident through this large real estate investment.
RELATED:
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Out For Remainder Of The Season With Torn Ligament
Cincinnati: Reminder 2024 Is A Leap Year
2024 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup
