Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Dead at 56

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

 

Erin Moran...

Source: Images Press / Getty


Erin Moran who played Joanie Cunningham on ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Joanie Loves Chachi’ has died at age 56 years-old.  Moran who was living in Indiana was found unresponsive after a emergency call to local authorities.

Moran had reportedly recently go through hard times from drugs and had been living in a trailer park.  Eventually the two ran out of money and was kicked out of the mobile home she shared with her husband.  No cause of death has been determined yet, an autopsy is being performed.

RELATED STORIES: Cuba Gooding Sr. Dead At 72

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

12 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading ‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Dead at 56

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.


 

Source

Erin Moran , happy days

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 days ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
Photos