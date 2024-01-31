Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Walmart Supercenter Managers Can Make $400K Annually

Cincinnati: Walmart Supercenter Managers Can Make $400K Annually

Published on January 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Walmart Supercenter Managers Can Make $400K Annually
If you want to change your career, Walmart says you can become a manager and make $400,000 annually.
The chain also announced that you can make another $20,000 in stock grants if you become the manager of a Walmart Supercenter.
According to CBS, Walmart moved after increasing its managers’ base pay to $128,000 from $117,000.
If you want to become a manager, you don’t have to have a college degree. The average time to move to manager status from an entry-level position is five years.
What is your opinion of the job market nowadays?

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close