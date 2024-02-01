CLOSE
Juvenile Hits Out At Lovers & Friends: ‘Y’all Playing Games With The Wrong MF’
Juvenile is the latest to criticize the Lovers & Friends Festival flyer for including his name, announced last week; however, Juvenile has yet to be paid for the gig.
“Here we go again, man,” Juvie began his video. “These cats at Lovers & Friends—whoever in charge of Lovers & Friends, man, y’all doing bad business, man. Y’all done put my name on a flyer, and y’all know you ain’t sent me no deposit, ain’t sent me no bread or nothin.”
Juvenile continued his rant, saying he has no problem not being on the show but you can’t put his name on a flyer and promote like he will be performing without sending the deposit.
The first year of Lovers & Friends Festival, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, was criticized by Lil Kim, Twista, and Ma$e, who denied involvement.
- Will the news of artists not getting paid help or hurt the Lovers & Friends festival?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To Rising Electropop Songstress
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
DHL Express
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule