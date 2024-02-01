100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Juvenile Hits Out At Lovers & Friends: ‘Y’all Playing Games With The Wrong MF’

Juvenile is the latest to criticize the Lovers & Friends Festival flyer for including his name, announced last week; however, Juvenile has yet to be paid for the gig.

“Here we go again, man,” Juvie began his video. “These cats at Lovers & Friends—whoever in charge of Lovers & Friends, man, y’all doing bad business, man. Y’all done put my name on a flyer, and y’all know you ain’t sent me no deposit, ain’t sent me no bread or nothin.”

Juvenile continued his rant, saying he has no problem not being on the show but you can’t put his name on a flyer and promote like he will be performing without sending the deposit.

The first year of Lovers & Friends Festival, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, was criticized by Lil Kim, Twista, and Ma$e, who denied involvement.