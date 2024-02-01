Cincinnati: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Has Coffee

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Has Coffee

Yes, I am here for that Fasho. I can’t wait!

Victor Allen’s Coffee is partnering with General Mills to launch Cinnamon Toast Crunch iced coffee.

The cereal has been transformed into a flavorful iced coffee drink in a 12-pack of 8-oz. cans or 13.7 oz. glass bottles.

The beverages are currently rolling out at Sam’s Club and will hit major retailers in March.