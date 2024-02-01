Cincinnati: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Has Coffee

CLOSE
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Has Coffee
Yes, I am here for that Fasho. I can’t wait!
Victor Allen’s Coffee is partnering with General Mills to launch Cinnamon Toast Crunch iced coffee.
The cereal has been transformed into a flavorful iced coffee drink in a 12-pack of 8-oz. cans or 13.7 oz. glass bottles.
The beverages are currently rolling out at Sam’s Club and will hit major retailers in March.
- What was your favorite cereal as a kid?
