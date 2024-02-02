Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

DMC: Announces 2 RUN-DMC Biopics In The Works

DMC Announces 2 RUN-DMC Biopics In The Works

Published on February 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
DMC Announces 2 RUN-DMC Biopics In The Works
Recently, DMC has changed his mind about biopics and has decided to work on two Run-DMC biopics that will be dropping soon.
DMC said, “I didn’t want to jump on a biopic bandwagon. That’s why. After the documentary airs, you could tell a story. There’s so many stories in the Run-DMC biopic, though.”

He continued on how the docuseries changed his mind about biopics: “So after this airs, what segment are you going to take out of this to do the biopic? You’re going to tell D meets Run and this and t
that. That’s impossible to tell. So a little teaser is maybe we’ll do a biopic focusing on the Raising Hell years. That’ll be very interesting.”
Also, the new docuseries on Run-DMC is currently streaming on Peacock.
  • Which actors would you choose to represent the members of Run-DMC?

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close