DMC Announces 2 RUN-DMC Biopics In The Works

Recently, DMC has changed his mind about biopics and has decided to work on two Run-DMC biopics that will be dropping soon.

DMC said, “I didn’t want to jump on a biopic bandwagon. That’s why. After the documentary airs, you could tell a story. There’s so many stories in the Run-DMC biopic, though.”

He continued on how the docuseries changed his mind about biopics: “So after this airs, what segment are you going to take out of this to do the biopic? You’re going to tell D meets Run and this and t

that. That’s impossible to tell. So a little teaser is maybe we’ll do a biopic focusing on the Raising Hell years. That’ll be very interesting.”

Also, the new docuseries on Run-DMC is currently streaming on Peacock.