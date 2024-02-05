100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Cube Explains Dr. Dre’s Absence As N.W.A. Accepts Lifetime Achievement Award

Ice Cube and N.W.A received a lifetime achievement award before the Grammys. Cube, DJ Yella, and MC Ren were present for the award; the only person not in attendance was Dr. Dre.

Cube addressed the crowd while accepting the award, saying, “My man, Dr. Dre, is not here. He wanted to make sure I let you know he’s not hating. He a billionaire. He got sh_t to do,” he said. “This is actually Eazy-E’s vision. He’s the one who allowed us to do this type of music.”

Cube shared that N.W.A never thought they would get a Grammy or even be on the radio, but they wanted to make sense of the world around them during the late 80s.

“It was a different world out there, and we were trying to make sense of it. And what we did is, we did music. We did music from our hearts,” said Cube.