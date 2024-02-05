Listen Live
Ice Cube: Explains Dr. Dre’s Absence As N.W.A. Accepts Lifetime Achievement Award

Published on February 5, 2024

Ice Cube Explains Dr. Dre’s Absence As N.W.A. Accepts Lifetime Achievement Award
Ice Cube and N.W.A received a lifetime achievement award before the Grammys. Cube, DJ Yella, and MC Ren were present for the award; the only person not in attendance was Dr. Dre.
Cube addressed the crowd while accepting the award, saying, “My man, Dr. Dre, is not here. He wanted to make sure I let you know he’s not hating. He a billionaire. He got sh_t to do,” he said. “This is actually Eazy-E’s vision. He’s the one who allowed us to do this type of music.”

Cube shared that N.W.A never thought they would get a Grammy or even be on the radio, but they wanted to make sense of the world around them during the late 80s.
“It was a different world out there, and we were trying to make sense of it. And what we did is, we did music. We did music from our hearts,” said Cube.
