“Roseanne” Could Be Returning to TV as a Limited Series

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 19 hours ago
One of the great sitcoms of the 1990s, Roseanne, is being resurrected as an “eight-episode limited series,” according to Deadline. Most of the original cast, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, and Laurie Metcalf, has signed on to reprise their roles. No word on which Becky will return, though.

Or, more importantly, the chicken shirt.

The original Roseanne ran for 222 episodes over nine seasons on ABC (it was the highest-rated show on TV in season two; it stayed in the top-10 until the final two years), and won four Emmys, including three for national treasure Metcalf. Deadline reports that the new installment, which is being produced by Barr and Gilbert, as well as Tom Werner and Bruce Helford, is “currently in the marketplace, with multiple networks bidding,” including ABC and Netflix.

Why now? 2018 is the 30th anniversary of the pilot, and Goodman and Gilbert recently reunited on the family couch on The Talk. Plus, the Conners are one of TV’s best-ever depictions of a blue-collar family living paycheck-to-paycheck (at least until they won the lottery), and many networks are “making a concerted effort to better reflect the lives of everyday Americans.”

 

