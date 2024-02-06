CLOSE
Lil Jon Releasing Guided Meditation Album
According to music industry sources, Lil Jon’s new album is a guided meditation album, which is more relaxing than his crunk sound.
While Jon won’t be screaming “Yeah!” or “What?!” you will hear Jon dish out a softer sound. The Atlanta superstar has been focusing heavily on his health and fitness, and the meditation album results from his work.
While this will catch a lot of folks off guard — especially those who still vibe to crunk classics like “Turn Down For What” and “Get Low” — our sources say the album is “truthful” to who Jon’s become these days, and it makes sense for him.
According to TMZ, Lil Jon’s 10-track project drops on February 16, and it’s not a coincidence. Jon is speculated to perform “Yeah!” with Usher at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 11.
- Would you give Lil Jon’s guided meditation album a try?
