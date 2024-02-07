CLOSE
Kanye West To Host ‘Vultures’ Listening Experience At United Center
Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign will host a Chicago listening experience for their upcoming album, “Vultures, Volume 1.”
The duo, known as “¥$,” will listen to the album at 9 p.m. Thursday (February 8) at the United Center. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 3 p.m., with no prices listed.
The album will be available to the public at 11 p.m. on Thursday. Ye recently premiered “Donda” at Soldier Field.
“Vultures” is slated for release this Friday (February 9).
- Do you think Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Vultures” album will be a hit?
