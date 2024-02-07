Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Kanye West: To Host ‘Vultures’ Listening Experience At United Center

Kanye West: To Host 'Vultures' Listening Experience At United Center

Published on February 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West To Host ‘Vultures’ Listening Experience At United Center
Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign will host a Chicago listening experience for their upcoming album, “Vultures, Volume 1.”
The duo, known as “¥$,” will listen to the album at 9 p.m. Thursday (February 8) at the United Center. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 3 p.m., with no prices listed.
The album will be available to the public at 11 p.m. on Thursday. Ye recently premiered “Donda” at Soldier Field.
“Vultures” is slated for release this Friday (February 9).
  • Do you think Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Vultures” album will be a hit?

RELATED TAGS

Host kanye west TO

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close