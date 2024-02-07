100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey Was Plucked From Traffic And Driven To Grammys In A Golf Cart

On February 4, Mariah Carey presented the first award at the Grammy Awards. The show is executive producer, Ben Winston, told Rolling Stone Music Now that many artists were stuck in traffic due to rain in LA on Sunday.

He was informed 15 minutes before showtime that Mariah, Christina Aguilera, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, and others were late.

“If we don’t have Mariah Carey presenting that award in part one, what do you do?” Winston added. “In the end, they got a golf cart and [picked] Mariah Carey up out of her SUV that was stuck in traffic, with four people running around the side with umbrellas to make sure she didn’t get so wet that she couldn’t go onstage.”

“We literally drove a golf cart the wrong way up the freeway and brought her back so she made it on time,” Winston said. As a result, Mariah was there and able to present the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy to Miley Cyrus.

What is the greatest length you’ve gone to for your job?