Usher Cursed Out By L.A. Reid for Refusing to Record ‘Yeah!’ Says Rico Love

Singer/songwriter Rico Love recently looked back at his first big break—writing the “Throwback” song on Usher’s chart-topping “Confessions” album, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Rico says he was there when Usher first heard Sean Garrett’s “Yeah!” which did not excite him, and he refused to record it.

Rico recalls the opening lyrics, “Up in the club with my homies/Tryin’ to grab a little V.I./Keep it down on the low-key,” which made him giggle and tumble to the floor.

L.A. Reid loved the song so much he wanted to release it ahead of “Burn,” but Usher refused. According to Love, Reid screamed, “Do the f***** song” and hung up on him immediately after!!!