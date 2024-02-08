100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Eve Announces Memoir ‘Who’s That Girl?’ Coming This Fall

On Wednesday (February 7), Ruff Ryders’ First Lady announced her upcoming memoir, “Who is That Girl?”

“I’m excited for people to get to know me on a deeper level,” Eve said about the project in a statement to People. “This story is decades in the making.”

She posted on Instagram: “Y’all, I am pleased to announce my autobiography ‘Who is That Girl?’ is coming out on September 17th. It is [sic] been a journey down memory lane and I can not wait for you all to read it.”

Eve worked on her book with Hip Hop writer Kathy Iandoli, who also co-wrote Lil Kim’s upcoming memoir. Eve has been outspoken about how Lil Kim gave her the cold shoulder and how the industry tried to mold female MCs.