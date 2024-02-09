Monica: Joining Nicki Minaj On Tour [VIDEO]

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Monica is joining Nicki Minaj on her Pink Friday 2 tour.

She announced her plans during an appearance on The Jennifer Husdon Show and said she was “grateful” for Nicki choosing her for the tour. “Nicki is one of those people that has always said, ‘Monica meant

everything to my childhood.’ It’s pretty cool to not be forgotten.”

Nicki’s Pink Friday 2 tour kicks off on March 1 in Oakland and ends in Oklahoma City on May 13.

Also, she talks about why she did the versus with Brandy