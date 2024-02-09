Monica: Joining Nicki Minaj On Tour [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Monica is joining Nicki Minaj on her Pink Friday 2 tour.
She announced her plans during an appearance on The Jennifer Husdon Show and said she was “grateful” for Nicki choosing her for the tour. “Nicki is one of those people that has always said, ‘Monica meant
everything to my childhood.’ It’s pretty cool to not be forgotten.”
Nicki’s Pink Friday 2 tour kicks off on March 1 in Oakland and ends in Oklahoma City on May 13.
Also, she talks about why she did the versus with Brandy
- What are your thoughts on Monica being added to the lineup?
- Who else should join Nicki’s tour?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
"50 Years of Hip-Hop" Show featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony