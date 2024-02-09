Listen Live
Monica: Joining Nicki Minaj On Tour [VIDEO]

Published on February 9, 2024

Monica is joining Nicki Minaj on her Pink Friday 2 tour.
She announced her plans during an appearance on The Jennifer Husdon Show and said she was “grateful” for Nicki choosing her for the tour. “Nicki is one of those people that has always said, ‘Monica meant
everything to my childhood.’ It’s pretty cool to not be forgotten.”

Nicki’s Pink Friday 2 tour kicks off on March 1 in Oakland and ends in Oklahoma City on May 13.
Also, she talks about why she did the versus with Brandy
  • What are your thoughts on Monica being added to the lineup?
  • Who else should join Nicki’s tour?

