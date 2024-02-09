Cincinnati: Local Park Ranger Shares History Of The Buffalo Soldiers

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Remember this name, Reginald Murray.

He is a local park ranger who does historical reenactments featuring the historic Buffalo Soldiers.

Murray says,

“All of the soldiers wanted to fight for their country, they wanted to show that they could stand up and they could fight for their freedom and fight for the freedom of others,” Murray said.

They didn’t get the name “Buffalo Soldier” until they moved west and encountered Native American soldiers, however. Via: WCPO

Murray said for the re-enactments he performs in, he takes on several different identities, but often portrays Edgar Aston.

Aston was born in New Richmond and served in the Civil War.

“Runaway slaves, free men, would take on the names of their masters or take on the name of other soldiers because a lot of times soldiers would be court-martialed and put out of the Army, but then they would change their name to re-enlist in the Army,” Murray said.