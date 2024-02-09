Happy Black History Month, Foodies!
Located at 6966 Plainfield Rd. in Cincinnati, Ohio 45236, The Night Kap is a city gem.
Indulge in a variety of soul-lifting dishes, including Spicy Garlic Wings, Hot Honey Wings, Hot Honey Fish N’ Fry, Salmon Nuggets, Kap Cheeseburger N’ Fry, and Salmon Quesadilla. Each bite is a burst of flavor that will leave you craving more.
Owned and operated by Kirshane & Kyrah Ervin, The Night Kap is more than just a restaurant; it’s a testament to resilience and entrepreneurship. Started as a food truck during the pandemic, The Night Kap has expanded to its first brick & mortar establishment, showcasing the dedication and passion of its owners.
Operating hours are Wednesday & Thursday from 6 pm to 12 am, and Friday & Saturday from 6 pm to 2:30 am. The Night Kap emerged during a time when access to quality food was limited, and they made it their mission to fill that gap.
Experience the flavors of The Night Kap and support this black woman-owned business as they continue to make waves in the culinary world.
Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday at 3:25pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!
Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok
The post Foodie Friday’s: The Night Kap appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.
Foodie Friday’s: The Night Kap was originally published on wiznation.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
"50 Years of Hip-Hop" Show featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony