Usher: Joins Michael Jackson As The Only Black Male Singers To Have A Diamond Album & Diamond Single

Published on February 12, 2024

Usher Joins Michael Jackson As The Only Black Male Singers To Have A Diamond Album & Diamond Single

Last week Usher received certification upgrades afforded to some of his most popular titles.
He now ties only Michael Jackson with both a diamond album and a diamond single.
Of the 129 albums that can boast a Diamond certification in the 71-year history of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), only six of them were delivered by solo Black male vocalists.
