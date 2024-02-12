CLOSE
Usher Joins Michael Jackson As The Only Black Male Singers To Have A Diamond Album & Diamond Single
Last week Usher received certification upgrades afforded to some of his most popular titles.
He now ties only Michael Jackson with both a diamond album and a diamond single.
Of the 129 albums that can boast a Diamond certification in the 71-year history of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), only six of them were delivered by solo Black male vocalists.
