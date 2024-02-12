Listen Live
Beyoncé: Says New Music, 'Act II,' Will Drop In March [VIDEO]

Published on February 12, 2024

Beyoncé Says New Music, ‘Act II,’ Will Drop In March

The sudden release of two new singles by Beyoncé confirms the long-held fan idea that Renaissance: Act II will be a country album.
Renaissance: Act II was revealed in a multi-layered Verizon Super Bowl ad by the megastar. It features Beyoncé and the network’s renowned “Can You Hear Me Now” tech trying various methods to “break the internet.”

The commercial finishes with Beyoncé blasting off to space as a fictitious news presenter reveals her plans to perform from space. In the last seconds of the clip, Bey adds, “Okay, they ready, drop the new music.”
She released a Texas-themed trailer for the March 29 project shortly after the ad aired. Her songs, “Texas Hold’em” and “16 Carriages,” are entries into her country-girl era.
  • What do you think of Beyoncé’s new songs?

