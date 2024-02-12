CLOSE
‘Argylle’ Tops Slow Box Office
Can a movie finish #1 two weeks in a row and still be considered a flop? It can in 2024, apparently.
The comedy spy thriller Argylle topped the box office for a second straight week – but pulled in just $6.5 million, giving it a two-week total of just $28.8 million despite costing $200 million to make.
The horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein debuted in second place with $3.8 million.
The Beekeeper ($3.46 million), Wonka ($3.1 million), and Migration ($3.02 million) rounded out the top five.
- When’s the last time you saw a movie in a theater?
- Has it become too expensive to do more than once or twice a year?
