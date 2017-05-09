Entertainment
You Won’t Believe Which ‘Love & Hip Hop New York’ Star Was Arrested On Her Birthday For Beating Up Her Roommate

Depending on how much you watch the show, you may believe it.

Tahiry Jose probably did not expect her 38th birthday to turn out how it did.

The former Love and Hip Hop: New York star was arrested on Cinco De Mayo after getting into a physical altercation with a woman who was staying in her New Jersey home. According to TMZ, court docs show that Tahiry punched and scratched the woman in her face and yanked her hair, leaving “reddish bruises” on the right side of her face.

However, Tahiry says that she’s the victim, and was merely defending herself. The reality star claims she got home and the woman, whom she’d just recently allowed to stay with her, jumped her and started breaking stuff. Joe Budden‘s fiery ex was booked for assault and released the next day. But she still plans to press charges on the unidentified woman.

Before Remy Ma, Tahiry Jose was original L&HH chick “bodying” her enemies. Some things never change.

Photos