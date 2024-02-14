Usher: Records The Most-Watched Super Bowl Halftime Show

Listen Live
Published on February 14, 2024

Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show set a new record with 129.3 million views, surpassing Rihanna’s 121.018 million in Super Bowl LVII.
Katy Perry’s Super Bowl XLIX performance finished third with 121m, followed by Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl LI performance with 118m. Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars’ Super Bowl 50 collaboration rounded out the top five with 115.5m.

Usher’s performance included a marching band, colorful costumes, and a costume change, including a roller-skating performance. His performance of ‘My Boo’ with Alicia Keys drew viral attention. The show also featured H.E.R. and opened with a performance of ‘Caught Up.’
  • What big game halftime show was your favorite?

