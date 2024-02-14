Listen Live
Cincy

Red Lobster: To Give Away Endless Lobster

Red Lobster: To Give Away Endless Lobster

Published on February 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Red Lobster is going to give 150 lucky winners “endless amounts of lobster.”
The prize will be given in the form of all-you-can-eat lobster for up to 2 hours at a participating Red Lobster restaurant of the winner’s choosing.
According to the fine print, the all-you-eat-eat meal will include up to “a maximum of twelve 1¼ lb. live Maine lobsters followed by Maine lobster tails or Caribbean Rock lobster tails, with two sides; beverage, tax and
gratuity not included.”
The entry period for Red Lobster’s Endless Lobster Experience starts on Tuesday, February 20.
Red Lobster says they’ll be posting details in the near future on their social media channels.
  • What food would you most want to win endless amounts of?

RELATED TAGS

away Give red lobster TO

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close