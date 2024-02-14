CLOSE
Porsha Is Coming Back to ‘RHOA’
What was once a rumor has been confirmed. Porsha Williams Guobadia is coming back to the Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Bravo confirmed her return Tuesday and revealed that she will be going by her married name this season.
Porsha was on the reality series from seasons five through thirteen. She left the series in 2021 to spend more time with her daughter, Pilar.
In an Instagram post Prsha said, “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and showing the world my new world.” So far, Porsha is the only one announced as a member of the revamped
cast.
Production on season sixteen is set to begin later this year.
- Who would you like to see be part of the new cast?
