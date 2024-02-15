Cincinnati: Scrabble Game Show Picked Up By CW

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Scrabble Game Show Picked Up By CW

Check out this throwback Scrabble game show below

The CW has announced deals on game show versions of the classic board games “Trivial Pursuit” and “Scrabble.

Both shows are being produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The CW and Lionsgate Alternative Television.

“Scrabble” is also being produced by Mattel Television Studios.

Neither series has a host yet.