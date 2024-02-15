Cincinnati: Scrabble Game Show Picked Up By CW

CLOSE
Scrabble Game Show Picked Up By CW
Check out this throwback Scrabble game show below
The CW has announced deals on game show versions of the classic board games “Trivial Pursuit” and “Scrabble.
Both shows are being produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The CW and Lionsgate Alternative Television.
“Scrabble” is also being produced by Mattel Television Studios.
Neither series has a host yet.
- What board game do you think would make a good game show?
